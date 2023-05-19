Breeze Airways will be adding four new destinations from Norfolk International Airport in time for the summer travel season.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Breeze Airways announced four new nonstop flights from Norfolk International Airport, which includes flights now being offered to Los Angeles.

Starting in May and June, Breeze Airways will be offering flights to Los Angeles, CA, Akron-Canton, OH, Syracuse, NY, Portland, ME. Breeze will also be offering a one-stop flight to Raleigh Durham, NC.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The airline also announced that it will be bringing back its summer nonstop flights to Jacksonville, FL, Pittsburgh, PA, and Columbus, OH.

The City of Norfolk posted to their Facebook Friday morning to announce Breeze’s inaugural flight to Los Angeles took off from ORF.

Below are the following locations, start dates, and prices for both the new flight options and the summer special flights:

Jacksonville, FL: Starting May 18, available Thurs. – Mon., from $69

Pittsburgh, PA: Starting May 18, available Thurs. and Sun., from $69

Raleigh-Durham, NC: Starting May 18, available Thurs. and Sun.

Columbus, OH: Starting May 26, available Mon. and Fri., from $65

Los Angeles, CA: Starting May 19, available Mon. and Fri., from $166

Akron-Cranton, OH: Starting June 1, available Thurs. and Sun., from $55

Syracuse, NY: Starting June 1, available Thurs. and Sun., from $54

Portland, ME: Starting June 2, available Mon. and Fri., from $84

To learn more about flights that Breeze offers, visit the airlines website.