NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Looking for a weekend of full of live music, barbeque and more? There are now flights from Norfolk to Nashville via budget airline Breeze Airways.

The flights are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting on Wednesday, November 2.

They include one stop, but no plane change, with an estimated travel time of roughly four hours. That’s at least seven hours quicker than a roadtrip in the car.

As of August 10, Breeze’s website shows it’s $127 roundtrip if you left on Friday, November 4 and returned on Monday, November 7 with the “nice” option.

Breeze opened service in Norfolk last June and has flights to New Orleans, Tampa, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Savannah and more.

To see more pricing and other options, visit their website.