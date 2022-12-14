NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — People in a Norfolk neighborhood are keeping their eyes peeled after some started noticing packages missing from their front porch.

The neighborhood in question? Fox Hall Park in Norfolk. People here are on high alert after boxes began disappearing from people’s front doors. One man even caught a thief on camera stuffing packages into a backpack then running off this past Saturday.

Across the street, Christine Sexton is no stranger to doorbell deliveries.

“Every day, every day,” Sexton explained.

She told 10 On Your Side a lot of things have been stolen in the neighborhood. Sexton has multiple cameras installed outside her home but still worries after hearing her neighbor just yards away is a few boxes short.

“Just be more wary, looking out for each other. But yeah, anything that gets left out on porches we all need to be looking out for each other,” Sexton stated.

Tom Sylvester, an inspector for the United States Postal Service who is also based in Norfolk, has a few reminders for online shoppers.

“Keep an eye on that tracking, know when it’s going to arrive and have it secured as quickly as possible,” Sylvester said.

Sylvester advises if you’re not going to be home, have a trusted neighbor pick up your package or have the delivery service hold your package until you return.

If your tracking says a package was delivered but it’s missing, contact the delivery service.

“Contact us. We vigorously investigate these cases of mail theft. This is our bread and butter. We’re federal law enforcement and our mandate is to secure the mail system and make sure that our employees and customers are safe as well. We deliver millions of pieces of mail a day. The vast majority of them make it there safe and secure,” Sylvester told 10 On Your Side.

For those packages that don’t make it, contact the sender of your package and you may be able to get a refund or a replacement.