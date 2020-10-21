Boutique Air announces flights from Norfolk to Baltimore-Washington airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Round-trip flights from Norfolk International Airport to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) will begin Nov. 1.

According to a news release from Boutique Air Tuesday night, there will be two round-trip flights between the two airports on Sunday, Monday and Friday, then one round-trip flight on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Boutique Air is a “codeshare partner” with United Airlines and has an interline agreement with American Airlines for “seamless connections” out of BWI. An interline agreement is an agreement between two airlines for passengers that need to use multiple flights with multiple airlines to connect to their destination.

“We are very proud to offer Baltimore-Washington (BWI) to all Norfolk passengers. Whether it’s for business or pleasure, we’re honored to provide dedicated service to this destination,” Brian Kondrad, Boutique Air general manager, said. “We are excited to begin taking an active role in the community and being part of the great services offered at the Norfolk International Airport.”

For flight times, visit the Boutique Air website. Flights can also be booked by calling 855-268-8478.

