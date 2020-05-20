Boush Street reduced to one lane to add parking, temporary outdoor dining spaces added along Granby in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Phase 1 initiatives as part of Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening plan are underway in Norfolk, changing traffic patterns and moving dining tables into parking spaces.

Downtown Norfolk Council sent out an email Tuesday answering frequently asked questions about the changes in downtown under OpenNorfolk, a program that aims to help businesses reopen and begin financial recovery while still adhering to the governor’s COVID-19 regulations.

Boush Street has been reduced to one lane in each direction from Waterside Drive to Bute Street to make room for free two-hour parking on the street. The lane closures and extra parking on Boush Street will be in place until further notice.

Restaurants have also used some on-street parking to create temporary dining areas on Granby Street. Those changes started May 15.

Business owners are allowed to have on-street dining in pedestrian-oriented corridors and dining in private parking lots during the phase 1 reopening period.

Physical distancing and informational signage has been posted around the area. Downtown Norfolk Council also released some street diagrams to show the phase 1 changes.

The changes aim to help businesses get back up and running in a “safe, healthy and responsible way,” the Downtown Norfolk Council said.

The OpenNorfolk program team:

Provides clear guidance to small business owners and a toolkit to help them expand into either their own outdoor space (parking lots and yards) or in the public right-of-way (sidewalks, parking spaces, etc.) on pedestrian commercial corridors.

Provides hands-on assistance to business owners who would like a small team of people to help them move their own furniture, provide outdoor furnishings, or build them a parklet or other temporary furnishings for outdoor dining.

Virginia ABC has also created an expedited approval process for outside dining areas as some businesses consider expanding their outdoor dining areas.

(Photo courtesy: Downtown Norfolk Council)

Latest Posts: