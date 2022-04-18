NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Botanical Garden is set to host its Annual Spring Plant Sale beginning Friday.

The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 22 through April 24. This is the first time sale will be held in-person since 2019. The theme for the sale is “Together Let’s Plant a Better World.”

It will offer a wide variety of plants.

The event is free and open to the public. Members of the Botanical Gardens have an exclusive early bird special from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day. They also receive a 10% discount on all purchases.

For more information and list of available plants, visit https://norfolkbotanicalgarden.org/events/spring-plant-sale-2022/.