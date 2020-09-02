Bond upheld during appeal for off-duty Norfolk police officer accused of manslaughter

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Different judge, same outcome.

Bond was granted again during Wednesday’s appeal hearing for Edmund Hoyt, the off-duty Norfolk police officer charged with the death of 42-year-old Kelvin Wright in January.

A Chesapeake judge originally granted bond to 34-year-old Hoyt on Tuesday, but the commonwealth’s attorney appealed. After going before a circuit court judge on Wednesday, Hoyt was free to go home to family until the trial.

“Based upon Mr. Hoyt’s lack of any record, his employment, his continued employment with the city of Norfolk, his military career, his college degree and his family ties, the court found he is not a risk of flight and not a danger to the community,” said James Broccoletti, Hoyt’s defense lawyer.

The circuit court judge did increase the bond from the $25,000 bond granted Tuesday to $50,000.

Hoyt’s wife and one of his friends and coworkers testified at the appeal as they did during the initial hearing.

WAVY spoke with White’s family after the decision. This was not the outcome they hoped for.

“It’s really disappointing because you know again that’s my brother. I expected to be a different outcome and you know it’s hurtful,” said Maurice White.

According to the investigation, on January 19, 2020, Hoyt’s wife was walking on Bainbridge Boulevard to the Food Lion near their home with their two young children, one in a stroller. On the way she encountered White. He reportedly told her she couldn’t pass. She told him she had mace and would use it. He responded that he had a knife and would stab her.

She then called her husband.

Hoyt showed up, and after an altercation with White, fired 6 shots. White died at the hospital.

The prosecution confirmed White had schizophrenia and may have been off his medication, but said his death was unnecessary.

White’s family holds out hope justice will be served.

“My brother has a big family and were standing there to make sure that the truth does come out. But right now we’re on the first lap of this run. Right now it’s just being supportive and being there for one another,” Maurice White said. “As this case goes on I believe that the truth will come.”

Hoyt will be back in court for a preliminary hearing November 20.

