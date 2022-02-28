Bond denied for man shot by Norfolk police on Granby Street

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk General District Court judge on Monday denied bond for a man who was shot multiple times by Norfolk police.

34-year-old Barry Carrington Jr. faces two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of discharging a firearm in public.

It all stems from when police responded to a shots fired call at around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 12. During a bond hearing Monday, his defense attorney said he was shot four times by Norfolk police.

New details about the events of the shooting that night were also revealed in court, but many questions about what led up to the shooting with police remain unanswered.

A special prosecutor from Newport News presented their initial evidence Monday in court.

The Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney’s Office asked for a special prosecutor to handle the case.

In court, prosecutors said Carrington admitted to drinking at Grain and having a weapon on him before shots rang out. He also told police he doesn’t remember leaving the restaurant.

The commonwealth says he fired shots into two different apartments; one bullet narrowly missed residents inside the bedroom at the time.

Officers made contact with him, but there are no details given into what happened when they made contact and what caused them to fire at him.

Family members told 10 On Your Side at his arraignment hearing he almost died from his injuries.

10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding spoke to family members Monday who say they weren’t told about his bond hearing Monday afternoon.

They say they still have many questions about why they’re not hearing from him — and they want to know why the police shot at him.

A Norfolk General District Court judge said he denied his request for bond because a firearms charge presents a clear threat to the community.

Carrington’s defense attorney says no surveillance video has been presented yet in the case.

Carrington’s next court appearance is on April 18.