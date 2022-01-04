Email alert: Bomb threat reported on NSU campus; law enforcement investigating

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk State University sent an email to campus Tuesday night saying authorities were investigating a bomb threat.

The email was sent around 7:20 p.m.

Norfolk dispatchers confirmed there was an incident reported on the NSU campus, but didn’t give additional information. Norfolk State University police dispatchers declined to give information when contacted by 10 On Your Side.

Several law enforcement agencies had been notified and were investigating the threat on campus, the email said.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.