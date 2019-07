NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A bomb threat prompted an evacuation of one of the ships at Colonna’s Shipyard in Norfolk Wednesday morning.

U.S. Navy officials said the USS Gunston Hall received the threat around 9:15 a.m. while it was docked at the shipyard.

No injuries reported.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is conducting an investigation into the threat.