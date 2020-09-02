Bomb threat against USS Ramage under investigation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A written bomb threat against the USS Ramage (DDG 61) received Wednesday morning is under investigation.
The threat toward the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer came in around 8:30 a.m., per a Navy spokesperson. The ship was pier side at Marine Hydraulics International shipyard in Norfolk.
The Navy says immediate measures were taken and security sweeps and extensive inspections were still ongoing as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.
No other details are available, but NCIS and Norfolk police are investigating.
