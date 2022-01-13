Bomb squad robot sent to suspicious red cooler in downtown Norfolk

A bomb squad robot approaches a red cooler deemed suspicious on Jan. 13, 2022, in downtown Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A robot from the Norfolk bomb squad was sent to investigate a red cooler deemed suspicious in downtown Norfolk.

The cooler was reported by a police officer Thursday morning, and is on the sidewalk next to light rail tracks at Monticello Avenue and E. Charlotte St., near the Norfolk Scope and Norfolk district courthouse.

A photo from a WAVY viewer shows the robot approaching the cooler. Another shows a bomb squad member approaching it in a protective suit.

Police and fire units set up down the street next to the courthouse.

No other details are available at this time. The public should avoid the area.

