NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk bomb squad responded to Norfolk International Airport for a suspicious package found outside the arrivals building Monday morning.

An airport spokesperson says the package was cleared and the airport has resumed normal operations

It was first called in to police around 8 a.m. and part of the arrivals building was closed as crews investigated.

Vehicle traffic was routed away from the arrivals are, but airport officials said flights were not impacted.