NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are investigating after a man’s body was pulled from the water Thursday at Pleasant Point, off the Elizabeth River just south of Military Circle.

Police say they responded to the 400 block of Peace Haven Drive around 5:20 p.m. for a report of a body floating in the water. Norfolk Fire-Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of the death, which has been listed as undetermined at this time.

Police are still investigating and the man’s identity will be released after next-of-kin are notified.