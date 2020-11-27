NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A body was found Friday afternoon near the 13th View Street boat ramp, dispatchers in Norfolk said.
The call came in reporting the incident at 2:52 p.m. in the 9700 block of 13th View Street, dispatchers said.
There’s limited information at this time, dispatchers said.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest News
- Body found near 13th View Street boat ramp in Norfolk
- Second stimulus checks: Here’s how President-elect Biden might try to boost the economy
- Workers worldwide hold ‘Make Amazon Pay’ protests on Black Friday
- NC COVID-19 Nov. 27 update: State health officials report over 8,000 cases and 72 deaths in 2 days
- Trump may be coming to terms with loss he won’t acknowledge