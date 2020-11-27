Body found near 13th View Street boat ramp in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A body was found Friday afternoon near the 13th View Street boat ramp, dispatchers in Norfolk said.

The call came in reporting the incident at 2:52 p.m. in the 9700 block of 13th View Street, dispatchers said.

There’s limited information at this time, dispatchers said.

