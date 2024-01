NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are investigating an undetermined death after a body was found in the water along the 1500 block of Bayville Street Monday afternoon.

#NorfolkPD is investigating an undetermined death after a body was found in the water in the 1500 block of Bayville St. There is no threat to the public. More details to follow when they are available. Call came in around 1:35 p.m. pic.twitter.com/vEo2HObngn — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) January 8, 2024 Courtesy: @NorfolkPD

The call came in just after 1:30 p.m. Police said there is no threat to the public.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about the person’s cause of death, and we will bring you the latest details.