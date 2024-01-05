NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police are investigating an undetermined death after a body was found in the water, near the airport Friday morning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials confirmed they responded after receiving a call around 10:15 a.m. about a possible body in the water near the bridge that leads to the Norfolk airport, in the area of Norview Ave. and Azalea Garden Rd.

Police said the investigation is impacting traffic in the area.

Norfolk International Airport posted to social media, advising the public to allow extra time to get to the airport from the Norview Avenue entrance. The right lane on the Norview Avenue bridge is closed, as can be seen in this image below from Chopper 10.

Screenshot from Chopper 10. Jan. 5, 2024

Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s in most Hampton Roads waterways, according to Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler.

Stay with WAVY for updates on this breaking news.