Missing Ocean View boater found safe with no injuries

Photo courtesy: Robert Hahne. July 4, 2020

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to the Ocean View section of Norfolk 4th of July night for a report of a missing boater.

The call came in just after 5 p.m. for a possible water rescue in the 3200 block of E. Ocean View Avenue.

A concerned citizen called saying they saw a man enter the water and not come back out. The Coast Guard Fifth District Public Affairs confirmed they were searching for a missing man.

At about 5:50 p.m., Norfolk Police said the man was located walking in a different area and was not injured. 

