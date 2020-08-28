Boat fire at East Beach Marina, 2 injuries reported

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A boat at East Beach Marina caught on fire early Friday morning and there are reported injuries.

Norfolk dispatch says it received the first call about the fire at 3:49 a.m.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the marina on Pretty Lake Avenue and quickly extinguished the fire, which also damaged two other boats.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials confirmed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

