Board of Visitors to hold special emergency meeting on reopening Old Dominion University

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A special emergency meeting with the Old Dominion University Board of Visitors Executive Committee has been called regarding the opening of the campus.

The Rector called the electronic meeting for Tuesday, July 28 at 4 p.m. to receive a briefing from university leadership on reopening — which is set to happen next month.

The statement announcing the meeting comes after the VDH reported that within 24 hours, Norfolk had an increase of 60 new COVID-19 cases putting the city at 2,389 cases; hospitalizations increased by 4 for a total of 149 hospitalized; the city had an additional death on Wednesday putting the total at 20.

Latest News