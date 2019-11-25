Bloomberg campaigning in Norfolk on Monday, a day after announcing presidential bid

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Just one day after announcing his presidential run, billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is scheduled to campaign in Hampton Roads.

The 77-year-old former Republican, who’s now running as a Democrat, is expected to meet with Virginia Delegate-elect Nancy Guy over coffee at Selden Market in downtown Norfolk. The event is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Guy, a Democrat and former Virginia Beach School Board member, topped incumbent Republican Chris Stolle by just 27 votes in their 83rd District race. Stolle has since filed a petition for a recount.

Bloomberg joined an already crowded Democratic field, which saw another recent addition in former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick. Both are expected to vie for more moderate voters.

Bloomberg’s pledged to spend heavily on his campaign, with over $100 million of his fortune on online ads and at least $30 million in television ads that are set to run across the country starting Monday.

The major ad blitz far eclipses the all-time broadcast record for political ad buys in a week, topping President Obama’s nearly $25 million purchase in the last week of his 2012 campaign.