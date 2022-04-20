NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Block and PrideFest events are coming back to Norfolk in 2022.

Officials from Hampton Roads Pride say Block Party will be held at the Scope Arena Plaza located at 201 East Brambleton Avenue, on Friday, June 24, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.



PrideFest will be held at Town Point Park, 113 Waterside Drive, on Saturday, June 25, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Both events will be in-person, a hopeful lineup following a two-year drought of virtual events. This year’s theme is “Be U in 22” using social media hashtags #hrpride and #BeUin22.

We are working hard to offer opportunities for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) and allied communities to reconnect as their authentic selves in June,” said Hampton Roads Pride President Rudy Almanzor.

PrideFest 2022 will feature Main Stage entertainment, a family fun and games area, Club PrideFest, and an LGBTQ History and Equality area. It will also feature entertainment, vendors, and fun activities for all ages.

Scope Arena Plaza and Town Point Park are fully accessible to individuals with disabilities. American Sign Language interpretation will be provided from the Main Stage at PrideFest.