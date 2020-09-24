BLM 757 holds protest after officer charged in Breonna Taylor case

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Black Lives Matter 757 is holding a protest in Norfolk Wednesday night following the news that an officer has been charged in connection with the shooting that killed Breonna Taylor in Kentucky.
The protest started at 7:57 p.m. in Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 701 Church Street in Norfolk. As of 7:50 p.m., at least 30 people had gathered in the park.
“We demand justice on the night of the attorney general’s announcement,” a BLM 757 flyer read.
A grand jury on Wednesday indicted one of the Kentucky police officers on criminal charges, but not for her death on March 13. He is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment. The other officers involved have not been charged.
This story will be updated.
