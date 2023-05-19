NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 12-year-old student at Blair Middle School has been charged after he brought a gun to school Thursday.

According to police, the 12-year-old student was detained by school staff around 2:20 p.m. after it was reported that he had a gun. The student was searched and police say a handgun was found in his waistband.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police say the 12-year-old is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and possession of a firearm on school property.

No further information has been released.