NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 12-year-old student at Blair Middle School has been charged after he brought a gun to school Thursday.
According to police, the 12-year-old student was detained by school staff around 2:20 p.m. after it was reported that he had a gun. The student was searched and police say a handgun was found in his waistband.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
Police say the 12-year-old is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and possession of a firearm on school property.
No further information has been released.
