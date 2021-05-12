BJ’s Wholesale Club hosting statewide hiring event, offering $500 sign-on bonus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — BJ’s Wholesale Club is hosting a statewide hiring event on Saturday and looking to fill 150 open positions in Virginia.
The hiring event is slated for Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Anyone interested can stop by any BJ’s location and apply. Masks will be required.
BJ’s is offering a $500 sign-on bonus and a $500 referral bonus for employees who are in good standing for 90-days.
Officials say they are offering multiple positions including:
- Supervisors, Leads, Managers
- Cashiers
- Member Experience (Membership Desk, OMNI)
- Fresh Clerks (Bakery, Deli, Meat, Produce)
- Maintenance/Carts
- Stock and Recovery Clerks
- Forklift Drivers
- Meat Cutters/Butchers
- Service Team Members (Gas, Tire Bay)
To find the nearest BJ’s Wholesale Club location near you, click here.