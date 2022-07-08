NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Big Blue Summer Camp at Old Dominion University has canceled planned camp weeks into August, leaving families scrambling for child care and alternative options.

Jean Holt, Assistant Director for Sports Clubs and Summer Camps Recreation & Wellness at ODU, says the cancellations are due to facility issues.

The camp will be suspended at the end of the day on Friday, July 15. The camp will offer full refunds for the weeks of July 18-22, July 25-29 and August 1-5.

“I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that this will cause you and your family,” Holt said.

Holt put together this list of alternative camps:

YMCA Virginia Beach  

Carmen Waslicki 

cwaslicki@ymcashr.org 

757-632-3728 

YMCA Norfolk/Portsmouth 

Sylvia Patterson 

spatterson@ymcashr.org 

757-962-5523 

YMCA Chesapeake  

Jinnifer Hill 

jinniferhill@ymcashr.org 

757-962-5542 

City of Norfolk Summer Camps 

City of Virginia Beach Summer Camps 

City of Portsmouth Summer Camps 

City of Chesapeake Summer Camps 

  • Indian River Community Center, 2250 Old Greenbrier Road, 757-424-4238 
  • Western Branch Community Center, 4437 Portsmouth BLVD, 757-465-0211 