Berkley Bridge area featured on Mercedes-Benz commercial

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Back in September, we reported that parts of Interstate 264 at the Berkley Bridge and nearby ramps would be closed intermittently due to the film production of a commercial.

Well, here is the end result. You may recognize several familiar local backgrounds!

Check out the Mercedes-Benz commercial here.

The requesting commercial organization obtained a single-use permit for film production, and the event was coordinated between VDOT, Virginia State Police, Elizabeth River Crossings, the Film Office of the Virginia Tourism Corporation, and the City of Norfolk to minimize the impact on residents of Hampton Roads. 

