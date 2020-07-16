Beloved ODU faculty member remembered after his death

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A beloved faculty member at Old Dominion University is being remembered for his mentorship in the engineering program after he died last weekend.

Frederic McKenzie worked with the institution for 21 years. He was only 55 years old.

McKenzie wore several hats during his time at ODU, most notably as a professor and chair of the Department of Computational Modeling and Simulation Engineering in the Batten College of Engineering and Technology at Old Dominion University.

We interviewed McKenzie a couple years ago when he was working on a special project.

“We are working on a home version of this that they will be able to take home, you’re giving away all our tricks” — That is what McKenzie said about the vacuum bell when he spoke to our Stephanie Harris in 2018. He helped develop the 3D virtual reality tool that precisely measures a patient’s chest.

But this wasn’t his only project McKenzie was involved with. He also served as principal or co-principal on many simulation projects during his 21 years at ODU.

In a message to the campus, McKenzie was described as one of the most talented and intelligent professionals on campus.

At this time it is unclear what lead to his death, but in a statement, school leaders said McKenzie’s contributions to the campus community will live on.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely loss of Frederic (Rick) McKenzie, professor and chair of the Department of Computational Modeling and Simulation Engineering in the Batten College of Engineering and Technology at Old Dominion University who passed away over the weekend. He was 55.

“Dr. McKenzie’s contributions during his 21 years will continue to live on at ODU and within the work of the countless students and faculty he mentored and inspired.”

The school did extend their condolences and support to his family. We did reach out to his family for comment. They said they were not yet ready to talk.

