Bella, the Virginia Zoo’s new southern cassowary, is a ‘feisty diva’ who really likes bananas

Norfolk

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Bella the Cassowary. Photo credit: The Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — She’s only been at the zoo for a few weeks, but Bella the southern cassowary is already making big waves.

Bella left the White Oak Conservation Center in Florida in June to be part of the Cassowary Species Survival Plan at the Virginia Zoo.

Bella is currently behind the scenes at the Australia Walkabout, completing a routine quarantine. Then, she’ll meet her potential mate, Boris.

Keepers say Bella is a hearty eater and that bananas are her favorite. She can eat up to 23 a day! She is also particular and likes her bananas broken into small pieces.

  • Photo credit: The Virginia Zoo
  • Photo credit: The Virginia Zoo

Now, let’s hope Bella is bananas for Boris.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories