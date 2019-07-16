Bella, the Virginia Zoo’s new southern cassowary, is a ‘feisty diva’ who really likes bananas

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — She’s only been at the zoo for a few weeks, but Bella the southern cassowary is already making big waves.

Bella left the White Oak Conservation Center in Florida in June to be part of the Cassowary Species Survival Plan at the Virginia Zoo.

Bella is currently behind the scenes at the Australia Walkabout, completing a routine quarantine. Then, she’ll meet her potential mate, Boris.

Keepers say Bella is a hearty eater and that bananas are her favorite. She can eat up to 23 a day! She is also particular and likes her bananas broken into small pieces.

Now, let’s hope Bella is bananas for Boris.