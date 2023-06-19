NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Believe in Learning Norfolk started their Summer of Learning community program this weekend.

The city of Norfolk began their community initiative, Summer of Learning, with a kickoff celebration Saturday.

Summer of Learning is a seven-week program for children in the area in which they are provided with educational games and activities such as gardening, dance, writing and more.

The free program comes from the city of Norfolk’s dedication to the education of children and adults around the city through its Lifelong Learning initiative.

Councilwoman Mamie B. Johnson was in attendance at the launch of the first Summer of Learning program. She emphasized the importance of the program and how incorporating the community can help further childhood education.

More than 100 community, business and service partners have joined the initiative in order to make Summer of Learning fun and interesting for the children in the program. Some partners for this project include the Norfolk Public Library, the Virginia Zoo, the Governor’s School for the Arts and more.

Multiple learning opportunities and activities are provided throughout the summer until Aug. 5. More information on specific events is provided on the city of Norfolk’s website.