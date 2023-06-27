NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – At Chesapeake Boulevard and Burksdale Road in Norfolk, we found a tree on house, but no power lost. A thankful Gilbert Santos was inside around 3 a.m. Tuesday as the storm was at its peak.

“I heard a jolt,” Santos said, “so I got up and looked out back. I have a bigger tree in the backyard than front, and then I was worried about that one, I looked at it and it was fine, so I went back to bed.”

But had he stayed up a little while longer?

“This morning I got to looking at all the trees out the window,” Santos said. “I stepped out and saw this.”

A huge tree down in the front yard.

Property owner John Langlois heard that train sound that seems to come with big wind and big rain.

“It sounded like the train coming through,” Langlois said. “I thought it was a tornado at first because it was lightning and stuff, and then I heard a thud.”

Probably the tree coming down.

The owner of a house across the street didn’t want to talk, but noted his insurance agent was coming out to look at the tree that fell from the neighbor’s yard.

And over on Pythian Avenue, a tree fell, and it was loaded into the woodchipper. By the way, it was infested with a huge beehive. It was this site that was so unusual with Tuesday’s cleanup, which wasn’t much.

City workers came dressed to kill bees, or at least neutralize them, spraying what appeared to be chemicals in the hive.

“Before you got out here, they were coming out. ‘Hey, what’s going on with our hive,'” said resident Tim Hopkins, who lives next door to the tree.

Then we met Neal George, a member of Norfolk beekeepers.

“With this case, thinking about it, I don’t have any difficulty with the fact they had to spray the hive,” Hopkins said. “The bees aren’t doing anything wrong. They are in the natural location, but safety for humans is first.”

Norfolk city workers weren’t identifying the chemicals they were spraying, but George does not prefer chemical sprays.

The second city crew finished up the bees with a powdery substance.

“They aren’t going in,” George said. “They are flying about what we are looking at are dead bees. They are coming back and saying what happened to the hive, which is also interesting. Yesterday their hive was up 25 feet in this direction.”

George said that tells you how strong bees sense of smell and orientation is.

The city also came out and confirmed the city right of way. Unfortunately, for one of the homeowners, he is preparing to pay for the clean-up of the tree that is not on the city right of way or the street.