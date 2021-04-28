Bayou Bon Vivant: Cajun-inspired celebration happening in Norfolk in May

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Cajun-inspired event is hoping to capture the spirit of Louisiana for a two-day celebration along the Elizabeth River in Norfolk.

Bayou Bon Vivant: A Cajun Music, Food & Arts Celebration is slated for Friday & Saturday, May 14 & 15, 2021, at Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront.



The event runs from 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. on Friday and 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Norfolk Festevents officials are using the Bayou Bon Vivant: Cajun Music, Food & Arts Celebration to bring the iconic tastes, tunes, and traditions of New Orleans to Downtown Norfolk.

The event is free and open to the public. Due to ongoing COVID-19 health guidelines, there will be limited capacity at the event, and admission will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Officials say reserving a Social Circle or Premier Table Seating is the best way to guarantee a premium spot in the park with preferred views of the main stage for guests to enjoy.

Pricing is $25 for Premier Table Seating circles (includes bistro table, four chairs & the closest proximity to the stage) and $10 for Reserved circles (includes close proximity to the stage). General admission is free, but GA circles are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Music lineup

Hot Gumbo Brass Band (Friday, 5-6:30 p.m.)

Audacity Brass Band (Friday, 7:30-9 p.m.)

Louisiana Music Hall of Famer and powerhouse Blues guitarist Jonathon “Boogie” Long (Saturday, 7:30-9 p.m.)

Old James River Jazz Band (Saturday, 1-5 p.m.)

Th event will also offer a wide range of authentic, mouth-watering Cajun cuisine options, including:

Louisiana Crawfish: $25 for a 2lb boil with corn and potatoes (feed 2-3 people)

$25 for a 2lb boil with corn and potatoes (feed 2-3 people) Jambalaya: $16 for 16oz bowl with shrimp, Andouille sausage & chicken (feeds 2-4 people)

$16 for 16oz bowl with shrimp, Andouille sausage & chicken (feeds 2-4 people) Cajun chicken wings: $15 for 10 wings with ranch

$15 for 10 wings with ranch Red beans & rice: $9 per bowls

$9 per bowls Beignets: $8 for 6 beignets with powdered sugar

Officials say Cody’s Crawfish Shop from Sulfur, Louisiana, will be on-site cooking up pounds of fresh Gulf mudbugs. There will also BAyou Drive-Thru option where guests can pre-order their favorite dishes in advance and then conveniently pick them up that weekend.

Along with the music and food, the Louisiana Crafts Guild, a juried organization of Fine Crafts Artisans located throughout the state of Louisiana and the southern part of the country, will be selling select pieces of unique, authentic art at the event.

Official t-shirts for the event, created by local designer Peacefrogs, will also be available for purchase for $25 at the event and in the drive-thru.