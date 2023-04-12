NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Battleship Wisconsin is set to celebrate its 79th birthday this weekend.

According to a press release, the USS Wisconsin has served as a testament to the US Navy since 1944. To celebrate this historic ship, Nauticus has special programs set up for the community.

The special celebration will take place on April 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and visitors will be able to explore historic spaces on the ship that will be open for public viewing for the first time.

Visitors will also be able enjoy live music, meet with BB-64 veterans and enjoy a bourbon tasting from Ironclad Distillery.

“We have had a dedicated group of volunteers over the past few months that have been carefully preparing the new spaces for this historic day. We are inspired and excited by their work and look forward to opening these new spaces this weekend,” says Rehn West, Director of Development and Marketing at Nauticus.

