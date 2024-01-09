NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — Several inches of rain and winds, surpassing 50 miles per hour, are expected to blow through Hampton Roads Tuesday.

“Batten down the hatches, if we’re going to have winds that strong,” said Juanita Reberio.

The longtime Norfolk resident said she’s planning to stay inside when the weather gets bad. However, she knows how to prepare her home for interstate speed winds.

“You should secure everything that will blow in the wind bring in all your dog bowls. Everything outside. Flowers and flower pots. Anything that will fly. Put your car under the shed. Whatever it is that you need to do. If ya’ll put out sandbags to keep the water out, do that,” she said.

Reberio urges people to make those preparations early.

The National Weather Service recommends people also have an emergency supply kit in their homes.

That kit could include first-aid supplies, non-perishable foods, rain gear and bottled water.

“I have flashlights and water. That’s all I really need. And some canned goods,” said Roberio.

Those items are good to have on hand in case your home loses power.

In that case, Dominion Energy has crews on standby to fix the issue. Dominion urges people to report power outages as soon as it happens.

Futhermore, the area is expected to experience flooded roads.

The National Weather Service issued flood watch until 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

AAA wants people to remember the saying, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

“Try to keep control of your vehicle and if you feel like you can’t, just pull over onto the side,” said Ryan Adcock, AAA Tidewater. “This goes for driving in the rain as well. If it’s heavy, heavy rain or if feel you need to pull off onto the side of the road, making sure that we’re putting our emergency flashers on, and we’re making ourselves as visible as possible for those around us. Because we all know when it’s absolutely an absolute wall of rain out there. It’s really hard to see potentially even five feet in front of us.”

Rainwater could reach up to 3 inches. Many people are focused on protecting their cars.

“Especially with my little mini Cooper. Not built for weather. Not built for water. So I’m definitely going to try to get this bad boy some were safe,” said Adam Cohen, a Norfolk resident.

Ross Barrett, a Norfolk resident, drives a new white Corvette.

“I have my wife’s car at home in case it does rain. I won’t have to worry about my low car going through any of the water puddles,” he said. “She has an SUV which was a little higher than mine, so it wouldn’t be as susceptible to water damage.”

However you’re gearing up for the weather, authorities want you to be safe.

“I’m gonna get home bunker down, build a fire, and try to make it aesthetic,” said Cohen.