The works on view include a long-term loan by Ukrainian artist Jules Olitski and works from the “Strange Plants” series by Heather Beardsley.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Barry Art Museum at Old Dominion University in Norfolk announced two exhibitions with connections to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

A solo exhibition featuring works by Virginia Beach native Heather Beardsley, and a long-term loan by Ukrainian-born artist Jules Olitski will be on display through Jan. 1, 2023.

Heather Beardsley, Strange Plants, 2019, embroidery on photograph

In an intimate pop-up exhibition titled “This Will Be for Thousands Of Years,” Beardsley presents work from her series “Strange Plants,” inspired by a trip to Chernobyl, where she witnessed nature’s reclamation of the abandoned and toxic site.

The museum is also celebrating what would have been the 100th birthday of Ukrainian-born artist Jules Olitski (1922-2007), and the public debut of his 1989 painting “Love of Alexander.”

Jules Olitski, Love of Alexander, 1989, Acrylic on canvas.

The painting was made in memory of Alexander Gorby, the son of Olitski’s wife Kristina.

This long-term loan was made possible by Ann Freedman of Freedman Art and by Olitski’s stepdaughter, Natasha Gorby-Cebek.

The Beardsley exhibit used the framework of Eastern European cities as an organizational factor to help audiences here visualize the spaces that are being affected by the war,” said Charlotte Potter Kasic, executive director of the Barry Art Museum. “We are honored to bring attention to this region and the artists that herald from Ukraine or have been touched by the culture.”

For more information contact Amber Kennedy, Director of News and Media Relations at Old Dominion University (757) 683-3278 or visit the museum’s website here.