UPDATE: Police said in an update at 5:12 p.m. that the situation has been resolved peacefully and a man has been taken into custody. No other updates have been shared at this time.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are working a barricade situation Tuesday night.

It’s at 6200 Chesapeake Blvd. in the Five Points area.

A WAVY crew is at the scene, and reports a man is on a balcony at an apartment building. It’s unclear if there is anyone else with him inside the unit.

Police haven’t released additional information at this time, but they’re asking the public to avoid the area.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.