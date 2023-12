NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police have responded to a barricade situation Monday at the River Oaks Apartments off E. Princess Anne Road.

In a tweet, NPD confirmed officers responded just after 11:25 a.m. to the 1400 block of Gabriel Drive.

Police have not shared additional information but are asking the public to avoid the area in the meantime.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.