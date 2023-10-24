NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Barraud Park in Norfolk is closing… but not for good.

The park is undergoing a major renovation that’s expected to take a couple years to complete. It will remain closed during this time.

The 24-acre park is located just off Tidewater Drive, along the Lafayette River.

Fencing will surround the park during the renovation. If anyone is caught trying to enter the park past the fencing, they will be charged with trespassing.

If you were hoping to schedule a special event at Barraud Park during this period, the city asks that you consider one of the other Norfolk parks. For permit and reservation information, call 757-823-4304. For additional park information, visit www.norfolk.gov/parks.

The City of Norfolk received funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for this project. A budget document shows the project is expected to cost $4.5 million.

Click here to see details on the Barraud Park Transformation Project and timeline.