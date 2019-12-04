“Baby Shark Live!” is coming to Norfolk this spring

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If “Baby Shark” isn’t stuck in your head already, it surely will be if you attend an upcoming concert in May in Norfolk.

“Baby Shark Live!”, presented by Pinkfong and Round Room Live, is coming to the Chrysler Hall in Norfolk May 17, according to a news release.

“The live show is based on Pinkfong’s viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, Baby Shark,” the release said. “Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including Five Little Monkeys, Wheels on the Bus, Jungle Boogie, Monkey Banana Dance and of course, Baby Shark!”

The concert will travel to more than 70 cities across North America this spring.

Tickets start at $25 and go on sale Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.

“We’re thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live! to so many new markets across North America,” said Stephen Shaw, the tour’s producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “This is a cultural phenomenon and we are very pleased how families have responded to Baby Shark live on stage.”

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.com or in person at Scope Arena Box Office. For additional information, visit www.SevenVenues.com.