Award-winning musician Billy Strings performing at Chartway Arena in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — GRAMMY Award-winning musician Billy Strings is coming to Hampton Roads.

The Nashville-based singer and songwriter is making a one-night stop at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk as part of his 2022 winter tour.

The concert is set for Saturday, February 12, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase your tickets at Ynottix.com, or at the Chartway Arena Box Office which is located at 4320 Hampton Boulevard.



Strings recently won Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards for his critically acclaimed record, Home. The record also led Strings to top Billboard’s 2020 year-end charts in both Bluegrass categories—Top Bluegrass Artists and Top Bluegrass Albums.



Since his debut, Strings has been awarded Guitar Player of the Year and New Artist of the Year

at the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Awards, selected as one of Rolling Stone’s “New

Country Artists to Know.”