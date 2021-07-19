Avoid train delays on Hampton Blvd, Terminal Blvd with new text alert

A train crosses Nansemond Parkway at Wilroy Road (WAVY Photo/Cortez Grayson)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Stuck in traffic waiting for a train to pass? Now, you’ll get a 20-minute heads-up!

Thanks to a new text alert, Hampton Roads residents will now be able to get a warning before a train passes in the area. The new system will let motorists sign up for text alerts which will give them a 20-minute heads-up before a train passes Hampton Boulevard and Terminal Boulevard in Norfolk.

To subscribe, text NFKTrain to 888-777. Standard text messaging rates may apply. 

Hampton Blvd. Task Force Councilwoman and chair Courtney Doyle says the new system will motorists plan their route and keep moving.

The Hampton Blvd. Task Force is made up of residents and businesses spearheading several projects to improve safety along Hampton Blvd which include reducing speed limits, improving pedestrian crossings, and more.

