Authorities: Suspect wanted for murder in Jacksonville arrested in Norfolk

Image of authorities arresting John Wilson provided by the U.S. Marshal.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say a man wanted for murder in Florida was arrested Monday morning in Norfolk.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release John Wilson was caught after he visited a Tinee Giant convenience store on Sewells Point Road.

Authorities made the arrest around 9:30 a.m. after Wilson exited the store, the release said.

Wilson is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The warrants for his arrest were out of Jacksonville, Florida, according to the U.S. Marshals.