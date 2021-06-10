Authorities looking for help identifying Norfolk commercial burglary suspects

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police are looking for help identifying two suspects in connection with two separate commercial burglaries that occurred a few days apart.

According to the police, the men first entered Pitbull Tobacco on Colonial Avenue around 6:10 a.m. on June 8. By the time the police arrived on scene, the men had taken items and left.

The men then entered Vape Lounge on Hampton Boulevard around 3 a.m. a few days later on June 10. Again, the men left the store with stolen items.

Surveillance footage was able to catch the same two men at both stores.

Anyone who recognizes these individuals, or has information about this incident is encouraged to submit a tip by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by using the P3Tips mobile app.