Attorney requests competency evaluation for former Norfolk sheriff ahead of sentencing in corruption case

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Ahead of a sentencing hearing set for May, the attorney for former Norfolk sheriff Bob McCabe is requesting a competency hearing to determine whether he’s able to continue to assist in his own defense.

McCabe was convicted in a public corruption trial in August. McCabe oversaw the Norfolk City Jail as sheriff in Norfolk for more than two decades, during which time he took bribes from two jail vendors and the companies’ CEOs in exchange for favorable actions relating to jail contracts.

In a motion filed Jan. 14 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, McCabe’s attorney requested the federal court order a competency evaluation.

Documents state McCabe, 63, was previously diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. A recent assessment done at the Pamunkey Regional Jail where McCabe is being held reveals he additionally has dizziness, sensory neural loss, and benign paroxysmal vertigo.

McCabe has been held in solitary confinement at Pamunkey Regional Jail for 23 hours a day ahead of his sentencing scheduled for May 20. Those conditions will continue until his sentencing, documents state.

“Counsel has met with and spoken to Mr. McCabe and has become increasingly concerned that his medical conditions, coupled with the conditions of his confinement, have caused significant cognitive decline,” the motion reads.

McCabe’s attorney is requesting the court order a psychological examination to determine whether the former sheriff is competent to proceed with his case. The request also asks that a report of the examination’s findings be filed with the court and provided to the case’s parties ahead of a hearing.

McCabe was convicted on 11 charges including conspiracy to commit honest services mail fraud, honest services mail fraud, conspiracy to obtain property under color of official right, obtaining property under color of official right, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

McCabe faces up to 20 years in prison on each charge.