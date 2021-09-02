Attorney for woman who says Norfolk officer punched her in the face sends letter demanding transparency

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The attorney for the Emporia woman who’s claiming police brutality in Norfolk has sent city leaders a letter outlining her demands.

Earlier this week, 10 On Your Side reported that Ebony Holmes, 24, is accusing a Norfolk officer of punching her during a traffic stop in early July.

During a press conference Monday, Holmes’ attorney showed video recorded by a passenger that shows Officer Vincent Tocco pulling Holmes from the vehicle.

Attorney Amina Matheny-Willard says it’s evidence that Tocco punched Holmes in the face.

Matheny-Willard’s letter — sent to Norfolk’s mayor, chief of police and several other officials on Thursday — calls for full transparency.

She wants all police bodycam video, suspension without pay for Tocco, and investigation by the commonwealth’s attorney’s office in addition to the police department’s investigation that’s already underway.

Currently, Tocco remains on active duty. Norfolk police said “The Norfolk Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards is continuing to thoroughly investigate the actions of the involved officers in accordance with departmental policies and procedures.”