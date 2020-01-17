Attorney for Norfolk St. Paul’s residents says they were forced to sue after city didn’t listen

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A group of residents from Norfolk’s St. Paul’s public housing communities say they hope a judge can force the city to change its public housing plans.

On Thursday, around 30 residents and community activists joined with attorneys to protest what they called “scheme” to redevelop nearly 200 acres of downtown Norfolk.

“The community has been speaking out against the [Choice Neighborhood Imitative] as it’s currently articulated now for over a year and the city and [Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority] have not been responsive to those concerns and there is no other alternative but to file a lawsuit at this time,” said Sarah Black, an attorney with the Legal Aid Society of Eastern Virginia.

On Monday, Black — on behalf of Residents of St. Paul’s Quadrant Tenant Group, New Virginia Majority and several individual St. Paul’s residents — filed a lawsuit in federal court to stop Norfolk’s redevelopment plans.

The 51-page complaint begins by detailing what it calls Norfolk’s “long and indisputable history of racial segregation.” It alleges the plan to redevelop the St. Paul’s Quadrant would further segregate and disadvantage black residents in violation of federal law.

In January 2018, Norfolk City Council voted to have the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority move ahead with plans to eventually level the Tidewater Gardens, Young Terrace, and Calvert Square public housing complexes, and replace them with mixed-income communities. The goal is to increase the quality of life for residents and leave behind the neighborhoods poverty-stricken past.

Last year, HUD awarded NRHA $30 million as part of its Choice Neighborhood Initiative grants, to tear down the 618-unit Tidewater Gardens.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority told WAVY they cannot comment on pending litigation.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development did not respond to a request for comment.