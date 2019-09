NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a shooting occurred at the Waffle House on Virginia Beach Boulevard early Saturday morning.

Dispatchers tell 10 On Your Side the call came in at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday

This is an ongoing investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

Correction: Our early report mentioned that there were injuries during the incident. Police have confirmed that were no confirmed injuries reported during the shooting. We apologize for the confusion.