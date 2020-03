NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in Norfolk.

It happened at the Shell gas station in the 400 block of Saint Paul’s Boulevard.

The call came in at 1:38 a.m. Sunday, according to dispatchers.

Officials said a man was shot and killed.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

