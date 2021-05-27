At least 4 displaced by fire on Montclair Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — At least four people have been displaced after a home caught fire Thursday night in Norfolk.
Firefighters responded to the 1800 block of Montclair Avenue around 8:45 p.m.
Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming back the back side of the home.
Officials said at least four people have been displaced, but there were no injuries.
