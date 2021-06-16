Asphalt art project painting entrance of Norfolk’s Tidewater Gardens to commemorate Juneteenth

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) In honor of Juneteenth, Norfolk will paint a portion of the Tidewater Gardens entrance to commemorate the holiday.

The artwork, titled “The Gathering Place” by local artist Dañetta Evans, will feature an asphalt art mural that highlights the history of Double Dutch, African American quilt design, and the Underground Railroad. Evans holds a Master of Fine Arts Degree from Norfolk State University and teaches at Tidewater Community College.



City officials say the artwork will use pedestrian movement and Double Dutch to “evoke a sense of activity and caution” at the busy Tidewater Drive entrance to Tidewater Gardens.

The project is supported by a grant from the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative with funding awarded to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Virginia and Norfolk Arts.

The free Juneteenth Community Celebration and Asphalt Art Dedication will be held June 19, 1-3 p.m. The meeting point is the Hunton YMCA, 1139 E. Charlotte St.



The event will feature the Norfolk Double Dutch jump rope team for a 30-year reunion showcase performance. Special guests include Councilwoman Royster and Ayana Askew, Hampton Roads Youth Poet Laureate Ambassador reading her original poem created in recognition of Juneteenth.



Guests can enjoy free food from Crop Circle Gourmet, Copsicles from the Norfolk Police Department, music by DJ Jokin’ Joe, face painting, a photo booth, and neighborhood fun.



Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are invited to help paint on June 16-18. Show up any time 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. or choose a 1-hour time slot here.